Christine Pacewicz departed her loving family on Feb. 12, 2021 at the age of 77.

She was born in Germany on Jan. 14, 1944 to Kathryn Molyn. Christine was mother to Robert JR, William and Dianne and raised her kids with love and devotion with her husband of 56 years and best friend forever, Robert SR.

Christine was passionate and very talented in all things crafts. She took her first quilting class in January 1983 and has been an avid quilter since. Over the years she would give many away to family and friends. She also loved to do machine embroidery, beading, knitting and always made sure she had many plants in the house to take care of.

Christine was an avid doll collector that started over 30 years ago when her husband bought her the very first one.

She also loved to cook. She would share many family recipes and any new ones, never being afraid to try something new, if you came over for a meal, you never left hungry. She cherished all of her adventures with her husband up to the Amish country.

In every neighborhood she lived in throughout her life, she would babysit and help raise many different children as their parents would have to work, always lending a hand when needed.

She was an honorable, selfless woman who always put everyone else before herself.

Christine is survived by her husband Robert SR, her three children, Robert JR, William and Dianne, and their little dachshund Molly that would always put a smile on her face.

There will be a public service on Thursday February 18, 2021 at 10:30am at the Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory.