It is with profound sadness I announce the passing of Elaine Cerul Eisenhauer, my loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. On February 13, 2021 at the age of 71, she left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in The Villages, FL. She passed just in time to join my father for Valentine’s Day in heaven.

She was born February 8, 1950 in Boston, Massachusetts to Albert and Marion Cerul. She was married to her soulmate, Robert Eisenhauer, in July of 1975 who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by her devoted daughter Rebecca Eisenhauer of Tavares, FL and brothers Dr. Maury Cerul of Pittsburgh, PA and Dr. David Cerul of Sudbury, MA.

Elaine loved to give back. She was an educator in the public school system of Massachusetts teaching Russian for many years. She worked diligently to help create awareness and understanding for Alzheimer patients and their families through her work with Seniors Helping Seniors and the Memory Cafe. Elaine enjoyed gardening, bicycling and her wide circle of friends and volunteer work. Most of all, she loved spending time with her daughter and family.

Elaine will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at Hiers-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida on Sunday, February 21, 2021 visitation from 12 to 1 with a service beginning at 1 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to come back to the family home after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, The Hadassah Foundation or The Alzheimer’s Association.