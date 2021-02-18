Thursday, February 18, 2021
Ian A. Hodos

Staff Report

Ian Hodos

Ian A. Hodos, 79, passed away peacefully at the Cornerstone Hospice House in Clermont on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and COVID 19. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey to Leo and Ida Hodos, he grew up and attended school in New Brunswick. He graduated from Rutgers University and earned his Master’s Degree in Education.

Ian worked in the Admissions Office at Rutgers University from 1969 to 1997 as the Senior Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions. While at Rutgers, he served as President of the New Jersey Association of College Admission Counselors and was a favorite panelist and speaker at numerous professional conferences, college nights, and parent meetings. Ian loved working with students, their parents and with guidance counselors. He was known for his dedication to his work, his professionalism, and his ever-present sense of humor. After retiring from Rutgers in 1997, Ian held a job at East Brunswick High School as a Guidance Counselor. His reputation as a respected Admissions Officer from Rutgers followed him and he enjoyed another nine years of work in the field that he loved.

Music was an important part of Ian’s life. He started playing the clarinet at age seven and continued through grade school, high school, college and the Army Touring Field Band. In high school, he was concert master in the All State Band and All State Orchestra. In college, he was concert master of the Rutgers Concert Band and played with the Marching Band, Clarinet Ensemble, and University Orchestra. He was thrilled to be able to play his clarinet once again when retiring to The Villages and joined The Villages New Horizons Concert Band.

Ian retired to The Villages in 2006 and thoroughly enjoyed The Villages lifestyle. He played tennis, golf and was able to again enjoy playing his clarinet. To his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life, Ian was a gentle, kind, fun-loving guy who never lost sight of what was important in life and always remained close and devoted to his family. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 46 years, his daughters, Caryn (Voytek) Trela, Amy (Alvey) Carrillo, and Megan (Brian) McGroarty, his grandchildren, Olivia and Dylan, and his brother Mark (Susan) Hodos.

