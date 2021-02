Sterling E. Stultz, 85, of Fruitland Park, passed away February 12, 2021. He was born July 29, 1935 in Bassett, VA to Frank and Osie (Foster) Stultz. Sterling was the owner of a multitude of businesses in his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Stultz, sons, Robert Stultz and wife Betty, and Anthony Stultz and wife Patricia, brother, Gary Stultz, grandchildren, Michelle Niehr, Samantha Tillery, Zayne, DJ and Josalynn, and great grandchildren, Tyler and Bryson.