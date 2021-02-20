20 more local COVID-19 deaths as outbreak hits staff at Coleman federal prison

The local death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise at a rapid rate Saturday as the federal prison in Coleman reported a significant number of cases of the fast-spreading virus among staff members.

There were 20 more COVID-19-related fatalities reported Saturday across the tri-county area – 13 in Marion County and seven in Lake County. They are among the 1,502 local deaths, the 30,339 in Florida and the 497,058 across the country.

On Saturday, 135 cases of the Coronavirus were reported at the Coleman federal prison, which sits on about 1,600 acres and as of 2010 was the largest correctional facility operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Those included 130 cases among staff members and five among inmates.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,863,707 cases – an increase of 7,280 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,829,773 are residents. A total of 80,430 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,669 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 30,339 deaths and 77,654 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 63 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 15 for a total of 3,969;

Leesburg up 15 for a total of 3,736;

Lady Lake up 11 for a total of 1,420;

Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,137;

Summerfield up 8 for a total of 1,695;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 651;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 442;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 3 for a total of 115; and

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 925.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 58,583 – increase of 251

Deaths: 1,502

Hospitalizations: 3,430

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,747 – increase of 33

Deaths: 226

Hospitalizations: 499

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,630), Wildwood (925), Bushnell (845), Coleman (825) and Oxford (442).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 23,903 – increase of 117

Deaths: 541

Hospitalizations: 1,250

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,247), Leesburg (3,736), Eustis (2,126), Mount Dora (1,821) and Tavares (1,765). The Villages also is reporting 162 cases.

MARION COUNTY