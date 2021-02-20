Saturday, February 20, 2021
Man jailed after family fracas sends brother-in-law to Villages hospital

Meta Minton

Lisandro Rosario

Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a family fracas Wednesday sent his brother-in-law to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Lisandro Luis Rosario, 27, accused his wife of wanting to go on a date with another individual, threw her on the bed and began choking her, according to an arrest report. He also bit her on the cheek and punched her in the head. The altercation, which occurred in front of their children, took place at their home in a trailer park on Marion County Road in Lake County.

The wife’s mother and two brothers arrived on the scene and all of them began arguing. Rosario punched one of his brothers-in-law and knocked him out. He appeared to have a seizure and was foaming at the mouth. EMS transported him to the hospital. A deputy went to the hospital and interviewed the brother-in-law who said he did not want to press charges.

Rosario was arrested on charges of battery by strangulation and domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

