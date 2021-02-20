Saturday, February 20, 2021
63.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Michael Lewis Fisher

Staff Report

Michael Lewis Fisher

Early Sunday afternoon, our dad, Michael L. Fisher, went to heaven to join mom, Georgia L. Clarkson Fisher.  I was blessed to be there with my Valentine, my husband Jim, as dad joined his Valentine.  It was calm and peaceful.  Turns out he most likely had congestive heart failure but basically kept it to himself, never wanting to worry my brother or me, or his twin sister Mary.

That was dad; being both protective and relatively private, not wanting to burden anyone.  He didn’t even want any newspaper notifications, which we are honoring.

Not timid in the least, he would let you know what he thought, whether or not you wanted to hear it, but in a loving way.  Always ready to listen and be supportive, then tell how to handle the situation.  But patient enough to let you get there in your own way, on your timetable.  Open minded (mostly!) and willing to hear your view and change his.

And funny!  He could get you laughing then keep you laughing by just watching and hearing him laugh himself.  He had a broad sense of humor, loved both the dad (read groaner) jokes as well as the think-about-it witticisms.  I will miss his friendship.  He was the sweetest, most loving, stubborn ornery teddy bear you could know.

Although he and mom never really found a church in Florida, they were devout Christians.  They still had their membership at Bethany Christian in Evansville, the wonderful church my brother and I grew up in.  Dad served as treasurer there for many years in the 70’s.  Mom was always singing in the choir and helping with the CYO.  Both were very active in their T & T, then T & F Sunday school class.  And I know they were thrilled when Jim Bates and I found the same at Bethel.

We love you dad.  We’ll see you both again some day.  Thanks for being the best dad.

Love,  your squeter,  Mary Bates and your hot shot, Jim Fisher

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, CL and Odelia (Dee) Fisher, his sister and brother-in-law George (Don) and Margie Clark, his brothers-in-law Henry Lloyd and John Kuzemka, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Eva and Jack Leo, and his niece-in-law Jane Leo.  He is survived by his sister Mary Lloyd, his children Mary Dee Bates (Jim) and James L. Fisher (Heidi), his granddaughter Olivia Browning, as well as his nephews-in-law and nieces-in-law Jerald and Jeannie Leo, Bud and Eva Leo, Judy and Roger Baugher, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be Thursday, February 18 at noon eastern.  To view the service, click on https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/307758617

Related Articles

Obituaries

Ronald Harvey

Ronald Harvey moved to The Villages in 1998 and enjoyed many years of golf and he was very good at it!
Read more
Obituaries

Laurel Judith Garber

In 2011, Laurel Garber moved to The Villages, Florida, where she was a much-loved hostess — by customers and coworkers alike — at Cane Garden Country Club and Katie Belle’s.
Read more
Obituaries

Roy Dale Parrish

Dale Parrish of Summerfield got his first hole-in-one on Feb. 11, less than a week before he passed away at the age of 82.
Read more
Obituaries

Tommy Goode

After retirement, Tommy Goode and his wife, Carol, spent time on Sandy Pond in Sandy Creek, NY, before moving and settling in The Villages. He had enjoyed many years of golfing and traveling with close family and friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Sterling E. Stultz

Sterling Stultz was the owner of a multitude of businesses in his lifetime.
Read more
Obituaries

Ian A. Hodos

Ian Hodos retired to The Villages in 2006 and thoroughly enjoyed The Villages lifestyle. He played tennis, golf and was able to again enjoy playing his clarinet.
Read more
Obituaries

Elaine Cerul Eisenhauer

Elaine Eisenhauer enjoyed gardening, bicycling and her wide circle of friends and volunteer work.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,668FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.4 ° F
64.4 °
63 °
39 %
2.9mph
1 %
Sun
64 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment