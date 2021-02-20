Saturday, February 20, 2021
63.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Opera Club’s ‘Three Tenors Plus One’ show makes music scholarships possible

Larry D. Croom

Members of the Opera Club of The Villages are offering their appreciation to attendees of the recent “Three Tenors Plus One” show for supporting scholarships for local gifted students who want to pursue a career in music.

Miguel Salas, Heather Ard, Edward Washington and Fernando Varela performed a dazzling program recently for the Opera Club of The Villages as the ‘Three Tenors Plus One.’ They were accompanied by Maestro Bill Doherty.

Fernando Varela, Edward Washington, Miguel Salas and Heather Ard, accompanied by the Maestro Bill Doherty, presented a dazzling program. Local entertainer Kathleen Kane also joined in to serve as the master of ceremonies.

Opera Club President Gerri Piscitelli said she is indebted to members and friends who have generously donated to the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarships in spite of not having monthly meetings. She pointed out that due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, some important changes have been put in place. She added that last year, all 16 applicants received $1,500 scholarships because auditions weren’t possible due to the fast-spreading Coronavirus.

This time around, Piscitelli said, Scholarship Chair Marty Taylor has canceled in-person auditions in favor of an online format that will be put into place on April 3.

“When we receive the students’ applications, instructions will be sent to make a cell phone video that will be reviewed by the judging panel,” she said.

The ‘Three Tenors Plus One’ – Miguel Salas, Heather Ard, Edward Washington and Fernando Varela – performed as part of the Opera Club of The Villages’ music scholarship program recently.

The requirement for winners to perform in person to claim their award at the Opera Club meeting in late April has been waived. Club members are in the process of communicating that to schools and students in Sumter, Marion and Lake counties.

Scholarship applications must be postmarked by Monday, March 1 to be considered. If in-person meetings resume in late April or May, it is hoped that audition tapes of the scholarship winners will be shown to Opera Club members. For more information on the scholarships, visit www.operaclubofthevillages.com.

The Opera Club of The Villages was established in 1997 to present live performances to Villagers and establish a music scholarship program to honor Villages Founder Harold Schwartz. Since it’s inception, more than $550,000 in scholarship money has been awarded to local students in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties who hope to pursue careers in music.

Related Articles

Crime

Man jailed after family fracas sends brother-in-law to Villages hospital

Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a family fracas Wednesday sent his brother-in-law to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after van pulled over by deputies in rural Lady Lake

Two men were arrested after a van in which they were traveling was pulled over by law enforcement in rural Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after 14-year-old victim’s second pregnancy

A Summerfield man is behind bars after being accused of having sexual intercourse with a pregnant 14-year-old victim.
Read more
News

Dog rescued in Korea brings love to home in Village of Sanibel

A dog rescued in Korea is bringing love to a home in the Village of Sanibel. Tell us about your pet at [email protected]
Read more
News

Snowbird complains that neighbor’s ‘dam’ flooding his property in The Villages

A snowbird has complained that his neighbor’s landscaping is acting as a “dam” and causing flooding on his property.
Read more
News

Official reports uptick in door-to-door solicitation in The Villages

There is a myth that door-to-door solicitation is prohibited in The Villages. It’s just a myth.
Read more
Health

Florida tops 30,000 COVID-19 deaths as virus hits Villages Charter School again

COVID-19 continued to strike The Villages Charter School on Friday as Florida surpassed 30,000 deaths connected to the virus and the local area saw eight more fatalities.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,668FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.4 ° F
64.4 °
63 °
39 %
2.9mph
1 %
Sun
64 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment