Bleta “Jean” Nicolson (Hudkins, Dray) passed peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, Florida. She fought a hard long battle with cancer but at the end was able to be at peace and surrounded by those who loved her. Her family is comforted to know that as she took her last breath, she was pain free and happy to be entering the Kingdom of God.

Jean was born in Akron, Ohio on December 16, 1939, lived most of her life in New Castle, PA and retired to the Villages, FL. Jean will be remembered for many things but most of all she will be remembered for her ability to ask for nothing but give to so many. She enjoyed golfing, pickle ball, dancing and cooking. She was a member of the Ohio Club and humbly served those in need and volunteered at Bargains and Blessings.

Jean is survived by her loving husband, Don Nicolson of 34 years; her children Karen Saginak (Tom), Kyra Hiatt (Charles), Cindy Ensor (Steve), Bob Dray (Chris); her grandchildren Rob Stewart (Molly), Brittany Dray, Shane Saginak, Dray Ensor (Claire), Elyse Ensor, Alexa Dray, Megan Dray; her great- grandchildren Liam, Gavin, Mori Stewart; her stepchildren Carol Nicolson, Kathryn Nicolson(Edward Decker), Patricia Nicolson, Susan Rosenberg (Michael); her step-grandchildren John Nicolson, Ian Rosenberg; and her step-great-grandchildren Rowan, Everly, Finley Nicolson.

There will be no service at her request. Donations are welcomed to Bargains and Blessings at 301N. Main St, Wildwood, FL 34785.