Monday, February 22, 2021
60.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Bleta “Jean” Nicolson

Staff Report

Bleta “Jean” Nicolson (Hudkins, Dray) passed peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, Florida. She fought a hard long battle with cancer but at the end was able to be at peace and surrounded by those who loved her. Her family is comforted to know that as she took her last breath, she was pain free and happy to be entering the Kingdom of God.

Jean was born in Akron, Ohio on December 16, 1939, lived most of her life in New Castle, PA and retired to the Villages, FL. Jean will be remembered for many things but most of all she will be remembered for her ability to ask for nothing but give to so many. She enjoyed golfing, pickle ball, dancing and cooking. She was a member of the Ohio Club and humbly served those in need and volunteered at Bargains and Blessings.

Jean is survived by her loving husband, Don Nicolson of 34 years; her children Karen Saginak (Tom), Kyra Hiatt (Charles), Cindy Ensor (Steve), Bob Dray (Chris); her grandchildren Rob Stewart (Molly), Brittany Dray, Shane Saginak, Dray Ensor (Claire), Elyse Ensor, Alexa Dray, Megan Dray; her great- grandchildren Liam, Gavin, Mori Stewart; her stepchildren Carol Nicolson, Kathryn Nicolson(Edward Decker), Patricia Nicolson, Susan Rosenberg (Michael); her step-grandchildren John Nicolson, Ian Rosenberg; and her step-great-grandchildren Rowan, Everly, Finley Nicolson.

There will be no service at her request. Donations are welcomed to Bargains and Blessings at 301N. Main St, Wildwood, FL 34785.

Related Articles

Obituaries

George R. “Bob” Dumas Jr.

The Villages became George Dumas and his wife Anne's second home in 2005.  They would spend their winter months - and then some - there.   In 2018, Bob and Anne decided to move there on a permanent basis, enjoying retirement to its fullest! 
Read more
Obituaries

Ronald Harvey

Ronald Harvey moved to The Villages in 1998 and enjoyed many years of golf and he was very good at it!
Read more
Obituaries

Michael Lewis Fisher

Michael Fisher joined his wife and Valentine, Georgia, in heaven on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Read more
Obituaries

Laurel Judith Garber

In 2011, Laurel Garber moved to The Villages, Florida, where she was a much-loved hostess — by customers and coworkers alike — at Cane Garden Country Club and Katie Belle’s.
Read more
Obituaries

Roy Dale Parrish

Dale Parrish of Summerfield got his first hole-in-one on Feb. 11, less than a week before he passed away at the age of 82.
Read more
Obituaries

Tommy Goode

After retirement, Tommy Goode and his wife, Carol, spent time on Sandy Pond in Sandy Creek, NY, before moving and settling in The Villages. He had enjoyed many years of golfing and traveling with close family and friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Sterling E. Stultz

Sterling Stultz was the owner of a multitude of businesses in his lifetime.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,681FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
60.5 ° F
61 °
60 °
82 %
1.4mph
1 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
71 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment