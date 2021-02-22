Larry Clifford Lande was born on September 24, 1942 in Vancouver, WA at St. Joseph’s Hospital to Leonard C. and Delnora M. (Hendrix) Lande.

He died on February 12, 2021 in The Villages, Florida. Larry was 78 years old. He was cremated on Monday February 15, 2021. No Funeral services, but a “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.

He graduated from Benson High School in 1960. His electrician apprentice was immediately following High School and accomplished wiring the Memorial Coliseum before continuing onto the Air Force Service in 1961 until 1968. Larry excelled at baseball, golf, Bridge and genealogy. He had an insatiable curiosity, along with a thirst for knowledge in all aspects and a zest for life. He tried out for the minor league baseball team in high school and there were rumors of his PGA debut, but the AF won him over. He had many occupations in life where his passion for computer automated design and programming came through. The best personal accomplishment was his CAD tools business (late 80’s). He shined with his product all over the world, some still being used today. He devoted his retirement time to his wife, golf, Bridge game, genealogy, friends and family. He was passionate, protective, caring, intelligent, loving, and a proud Brother, Cousin, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather and friend. His generous-concerning heart, sense of humor and love for family were passions that showed through consistently in his life. He made you feel: You are special. You are welcomed. You are loved.

Survived by his loving Wife, Regina Lande and his children (5): Pamela Groshong (Scott Groshong), Larry Lande Jr., Carolyn Pagh, Bryan Lande (Samatha Lande), Jennifer Harrington (Charles Harrington), his brothers and sisters (6): Kenneth Lande (Alice Lande), Cheryl Osmon (Ronald Osmon), Nada Garriety (Robert Garriety), Valessa Fitzgerald, Celeste Armstrong (Jim Armstrong), and Victoria Smith, his grandchildren (14): Nicholas Puckett, Steven Lindquist Jr. (Melina Lindquist), Bradley Lindquist (Christy Lindquist), Annastasia Lande, Isabella Dostert, Lance Lande, Oliver Harrington, Lincoln Harrington, (also including 6 others) and 5 Great-grandchildren.

The Family is requesting that donations in the name of Larry be sent to: “Unbound” One Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103 tel: (800) 875-6564 fax: (913) 384-2211

‘Say not in grief ‘he is no more’, but live-in thankfulness that ‘he was’