Monday, February 22, 2021
60.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Larry Clifford Lande

Staff Report

Larry Clifford Lande

Larry Clifford Lande was born on September 24, 1942 in Vancouver, WA at St. Joseph’s Hospital to Leonard C. and Delnora M. (Hendrix) Lande.

He died on February 12, 2021 in The Villages, Florida. Larry was 78 years old. He was cremated on Monday February 15, 2021. No Funeral services, but a “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.

He graduated from Benson High School in 1960. His electrician apprentice was immediately following High School and accomplished wiring the Memorial Coliseum before continuing onto the Air Force Service in 1961 until 1968. Larry excelled at baseball, golf, Bridge and genealogy. He had an insatiable curiosity, along with a thirst for knowledge in all aspects and a zest for life. He tried out for the minor league baseball team in high school and there were rumors of his PGA debut, but the AF won him over. He had many occupations in life where his passion for computer automated design and programming came through. The best personal accomplishment was his CAD tools business (late 80’s). He shined with his product all over the world, some still being used today. He devoted his retirement time to his wife, golf, Bridge game, genealogy, friends and family. He was passionate, protective, caring, intelligent, loving, and a proud Brother, Cousin, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather and friend. His generous-concerning heart, sense of humor and love for family were passions that showed through consistently in his life. He made you feel: You are special. You are welcomed. You are loved.

Survived by his loving Wife, Regina Lande and his children (5): Pamela Groshong (Scott Groshong), Larry Lande Jr., Carolyn Pagh, Bryan Lande (Samatha Lande), Jennifer Harrington (Charles Harrington), his brothers and sisters (6): Kenneth Lande (Alice Lande), Cheryl Osmon (Ronald Osmon), Nada Garriety (Robert Garriety), Valessa Fitzgerald, Celeste Armstrong (Jim Armstrong), and Victoria Smith, his grandchildren (14): Nicholas Puckett, Steven Lindquist Jr. (Melina Lindquist), Bradley Lindquist (Christy Lindquist), Annastasia Lande, Isabella Dostert, Lance Lande, Oliver Harrington, Lincoln Harrington, (also including 6 others) and 5 Great-grandchildren.

The Family is requesting that donations in the name of Larry be sent to: “Unbound” One Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103 tel: (800) 875-6564 fax: (913) 384-2211

‘Say not in grief ‘he is no more’, but live-in thankfulness that ‘he was’

Related Articles

Obituaries

Nannette Joy Johnston

Nanette Johnston was employed as a loan processor with the banking industry. Nannette also enjoyed helping people by working as a real estate agent.
Read more
Obituaries

Paula Mae Marcotte

Moving to the Villages in 2007, Paula Marcotte valued her friends in book club, colored pencil artwork, and the Community Bible Study.
Read more
Obituaries

Terry Dowd

In The Villages, Terry Dowd was involved in various clubs and enjoyed golfing several times a week, early morning walks, the nightly entertainment on the Squares, and the numerous courses offered by the Learning Center. He almost mastered the Italian language, was not so good at piano lessons, but enjoyed a sailing course, and some computer classes.
Read more
Obituaries

Bleta “Jean” Nicolson

Jean Nicolson enjoyed golfing, pickle ball, dancing and cooking. She was a member of the Ohio Club and humbly served those in need and volunteered at Bargains and Blessings.
Read more
Obituaries

George R. “Bob” Dumas Jr.

The Villages became George Dumas and his wife Anne's second home in 2005.  They would spend their winter months - and then some - there.   In 2018, Bob and Anne decided to move there on a permanent basis, enjoying retirement to its fullest! 
Read more
Obituaries

Ronald Harvey

Ronald Harvey moved to The Villages in 1998 and enjoyed many years of golf and he was very good at it!
Read more
Obituaries

Michael Lewis Fisher

Michael Fisher joined his wife and Valentine, Georgia, in heaven on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,681FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
60.5 ° F
61 °
60 °
82 %
1.4mph
1 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
71 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment