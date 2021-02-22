Paula Mae Marcotte passed peacefully on Ash Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She was born October 22, 1935 to Harry and Isabel Bosler. A graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School, she served as Sister Paul Mary of the Trinitarians from 1957 to 1970 in Trenton, NJ, and Huntsville, Al. In 1970, she received a dispensation then, met and married Ronald Marcotte in 1972.

Her career as a Psychiatric Social Worker from 1972 to 2000 included Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md. and private practice. Moving to the Villages in 2007, she valued her friends in book club, colored pencil artwork, and the Community Bible Study.

Paula is survived by her husband Ron, two adopted children, Kimberly and Chris, both residing in St. Cloud, Fl., six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two brothers and sister in-law, in the Villages Frank and Eleanor Bosler of Chatham, and Ed and Anne Bosler of Hadley.

A Funeral Mass will be March 6, 2021 at 10:30AM at St. Vincent De Paul, Catholic Church in Wildwood Fla.