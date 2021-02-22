Philip John Hayward, formerly of Superior, Wisconsin, died on February 19th, 2021 at his home in The Villages, Florida. He was born on August 31,1940 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and passed away after a two year long-fought battle with MDS, Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

Philip is survived by his wife of 43 years, Audrey Hayward, his children Christine Prieve [Mark], Carolyn Turkowski, and Bradley Berg; his grandchildren Kelly Thacker, [Kyle], Jacob Turkowski [Brenna], Victor Turkowski, and Kyle Turkowski, as well as his siblings Susan Lemaster Hayward and John Hayward [Bonnie]. He was preceded in death by his parents Leland and Ruth Hayward [Drollinger] and his son Paul J. Hayward.

After graduating from Lakeland College, Phil spent a successful career in medical supply sales. He met his wife, Audrey, in Duluth MN in 1976 and they married the following year before settling with their four children in Superior. For many years, Phil and Audrey enjoyed time at their second home on Leader Lake in northern Wisconsin. At “the cabin”, Phil enjoyed golfing with buddies, captaining the pontoon, playing pool, deer hunting and a good Manhattan. Phil also gave back to his community through the Elks Club and went on to become Exalted Ruler.

After several years of wintering in the Villages, Phil and Audrey moved there full time in 2015.

Phil will be remembered as someone quick with a joke, always stylishly dressed to visit customers, and a grill master who enjoyed perfecting ribs. He was an avid reader and loved a good mystery and performing magic. Trivia and “Jeopardy” were a daily part of their lives.

Services will be held later this summer in Leader Lake, WI. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides from Cornerstone Hospice for helping with his care. Memorials may be sent to FeedingAmerica.org.

May the longtime sun shine upon you,

All love surround you,

And the pure light within you

Guide you on your way