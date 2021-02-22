Monday, February 22, 2021
74.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Richard Duane Engdahl

Staff Report

Richard “Rick” Duane Engdahl, retired Boeing employee, died at the age 87 in The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida. Rick died at home, Friday February 19th, surround by his loving family. He was born to Oscar and Laura (Wold) Engdahl, March 20, 1933 in Wadena, Minnesota.

Rick retired from the U.S. Air Force after twenty years. His hobbies were playing golf and playing cards with family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Margaret (Eslick) Engdahl from the Isle of Man, his parents, Oscar & Laura (Wold) Engdahl, One brother, Gerald Engdahl, two sisters, Doris (Engdahl) Guimont and Carolyn (Engdahl) Germann.

Survived by his companion Kathy Thibodeau, three sons, Jonathan (Pam) Engdahl of Derby, Kansas, Andrew (Dorothy) Engdahl of Bella Vista, California and Graham (Gretchen) Engdahl, of Lady Lake, Florida, four grandchildren, Thomas (Bethany) Engdahl, Alle Engdahl, Skiler Engdahl and Colin (Paige) Potter, and seven Great Grandchildren: Leo, Theodore, Haylee, Derek, Ricky, Paxton & Colton. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Philip John Hayward

Phil Hayward will be remembered as someone quick with a joke, always stylishly dressed to visit customers, and a grill master who enjoyed perfecting ribs. He was an avid reader and loved a good mystery and performing magic.
Read more
Obituaries

Nannette Joy Johnston

Nanette Johnston was employed as a loan processor with the banking industry. Nannette also enjoyed helping people by working as a real estate agent.
Read more
Obituaries

Paula Mae Marcotte

Moving to the Villages in 2007, Paula Marcotte valued her friends in book club, colored pencil artwork, and the Community Bible Study.
Read more
Obituaries

Larry Clifford Lande

Larry Lande devoted his retirement time in The Villages to his wife, golf, Bridge game, genealogy, friends and family.
Read more
Obituaries

Terry Dowd

In The Villages, Terry Dowd was involved in various clubs and enjoyed golfing several times a week, early morning walks, the nightly entertainment on the Squares, and the numerous courses offered by the Learning Center. He almost mastered the Italian language, was not so good at piano lessons, but enjoyed a sailing course, and some computer classes.
Read more
Obituaries

Bleta “Jean” Nicolson

Jean Nicolson enjoyed golfing, pickle ball, dancing and cooking. She was a member of the Ohio Club and humbly served those in need and volunteered at Bargains and Blessings.
Read more
Obituaries

George R. “Bob” Dumas Jr.

The Villages became George Dumas and his wife Anne's second home in 2005.  They would spend their winter months - and then some - there.   In 2018, Bob and Anne decided to move there on a permanent basis, enjoying retirement to its fullest! 
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,681FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
74.2 ° F
75 °
73.4 °
64 %
1.9mph
20 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
71 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment