Richard Duane Engdahl

Richard “Rick” Duane Engdahl, retired Boeing employee, died at the age 87 in The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida. Rick died at home, Friday February 19th, surround by his loving family. He was born to Oscar and Laura (Wold) Engdahl, March 20, 1933 in Wadena, Minnesota.

Rick retired from the U.S. Air Force after twenty years. His hobbies were playing golf and playing cards with family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Margaret (Eslick) Engdahl from the Isle of Man, his parents, Oscar & Laura (Wold) Engdahl, One brother, Gerald Engdahl, two sisters, Doris (Engdahl) Guimont and Carolyn (Engdahl) Germann.

Survived by his companion Kathy Thibodeau, three sons, Jonathan (Pam) Engdahl of Derby, Kansas, Andrew (Dorothy) Engdahl of Bella Vista, California and Graham (Gretchen) Engdahl, of Lady Lake, Florida, four grandchildren, Thomas (Bethany) Engdahl, Alle Engdahl, Skiler Engdahl and Colin (Paige) Potter, and seven Great Grandchildren: Leo, Theodore, Haylee, Derek, Ricky, Paxton & Colton. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.