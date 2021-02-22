Monday, February 22, 2021
Terry Dowd

Staff Report

Terry Dowd

It is with great sadness and broken hearts we announce the passing of Terry Dowd (Patrick Terrence) on February 18, 2021, at the age of 86.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Ann, grandson Andrew, brothers Gerald and Desmond, and sisters-in-law, Bernadette Dowd, Debbie Dowd, Caroline Brown, and Sheila Hamilton. He is sadly missed by his beloved wife, Jean, daughter Shannon, sons Paul and Grant, grandchildren Darryl (Deirdre), Carrie-Anne (Grant), Ryan (Hilary), Kyle, & Lauren (Micah) and great-grandchildren Hudson, Amelia, Connor, Bennett, Tannar, Aidan, Jack, & Eirik. Terry is also survived by his brothers Ron, Harold (Frances), Brian, Michael (Carolyn) and Kevin, his sister Sheila (Frank), his sister-in-law Barbara (David), brother-in-law Gavin (Bea), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Terry’s passion was aviation, beginning when he was a thirteen-year-old air cadet. He enjoyed a 70-year career which began at the St. Catharine’s Flying club, served as an RCAF officer with tours in Ontario, France and Manitoba and then spent a year with the Ministry of Transport in Winnipeg as an inspector. In 1994, after 30 years with Air Canada, retiring on the 747, and not ready to fold his wings, he joined Skyservice Airlines and became Chief Pilot and later Acting Director of Flight Operations, Terry was then invited by Boeing Corporation to join Alteon, their training company in Korea, as an instructor and was a check pilot for Asiana Airlines for ten years on Airbus aircraft. He retired from flying in 2010.

Simultaneously, while performing his duties as an Air Canada pilot, Terry earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Windsor. He was called to the Bar in 1987 and practiced general law and some aviation law until 1994. In 2010, he was invited to be a member of the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada and served with the Tribunal for six years. His sixth and final “retirement” party was held in 2016 when he was 82. To Jean, he always seemed to be in the air. However, they enjoyed many trips together, including to Africa, China, Europe, Mexico, The Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. But wherever they were, they realized they had it all in Canada, especially summers at the lake, golfing at the Port Colborne Golf Club, four o’clock happy hour on the deck, outings with family and friends, and feeding his ducks, chipmunks, cat Socks, and the birds.

Winters in Florida were special, too. He was involved in various clubs and enjoyed golfing several times a week, early morning walks, the nightly entertainment on the Squares in The Villages, and the numerous courses offered by the Learning Center there. He almost mastered the Italian language, was not so good at piano lessons, but enjoyed a sailing course, and some computer classes. Terry completed clown school and became “Lamponi,” a registered clown enjoying visits to nursing homes and schools, and especially loved activities involving trips in his hot rod (golf cart) with underprivileged and handicapped children. Terry treated everyone with respect and kindness. He had an amazing sense of humour and could always remember a good joke to pass along. He thrilled many young family members (and his dearly loved Mom) as Santa Claus and created laughter wherever he went. His practical jokes are legendary, and no one laughed harder than he.

The family would like to thank the Port Colborne Hospital staff of 2West for their compassion and care during the past months. Arrangements in care of DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In Terry’s memory, donations to a local food bank would be appreciated. To keep everyone safe during this COVID crisis, a celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date. He will be cremated in the days ahead and will rest by his parents and other family members at Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls. Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there, I do not sleep I am a thousand winds that blow I am the diamond glints on snow I am the sunlight on ripened grain I am the gentle autumn’s hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight I am the stars that shine at night Do not stand at my grave and cry I am not there, I did not die.

 

