Wildwood man arrested after dragging police officer with his automobile

Meta Minton

Ty’rell Ahmad Daniel Coffie

A Wildwood man free on bond in a hit-and-run case was arrested after dragging a police officer with his automobile.

Ty’rell Ahmad Daniel Coffie, 21, of Wildwood, was driving a car and recklessly doing “burnouts” shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of Jackson Street and Kilgore Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A police officer approached the vehicle and ordered Coffie to put the car in park. When Coffie did not follow the officer’s direction, the officer reached in and tried to forcibly put the vehicle into park. Coffie drove away, dragging the police officer for about five feet.

Coffie then tried to flee on foot, but another officer apprehended him and took him to the ground, face first. After he was handcuffed and escorted to a patrol vehicle, Coffie struggled with officers, was “yelling derogatory statements,” and spit in the face of the officer he had dragged with his car, the report said.

Coffie had been arrested earlier in the day on a charge of hit and run. He had been freed from the Sumter County Detention Center at 5:15 p.m.

Coffie was arrested for the second time that day on charges of aggravated battery, battery, resisting arrest, driving while license suspended and reckless driving. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

