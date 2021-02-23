28-year-old resident of The Villages arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested after a traffic stop Monday night in Wildwood.

Brian Dean Lea, who lives at 9336 SE 173rd Hyacinth St. in the Village of Springdale, had been driving a gray sedan at 11:21 p.m. Monday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for speeding, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Lea told police he did not have a driver’s license or a Florida identification card. A check revealed his license had been suspended last year.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.