28-year-old resident of The Villages arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

Meta Minton

Brian Dean Lea

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested after a traffic stop Monday night in Wildwood.

Brian Dean Lea, who lives at 9336 SE 173rd Hyacinth St. in the Village of Springdale, had been driving a gray sedan at 11:21 p.m. Monday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for speeding, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Lea told police he did not have a driver’s license or a Florida identification card. A check revealed his license had been suspended last year.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

News

Mayor expresses reservations about high-density rental community in Wildwood

Construction could begin soon at Village Pointe, a 335-unit rental community planned on about 28 acres west of Powell Road and north of Cleveland Avenue, also known as County Road 466A.
Crime

Wildwood commissioners vote to impose curfew to cut down on crime

Wildwood commissioners voted Monday to impose a curfew on children under age 18 as a crime reduction tool for police. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Crime

Lake Miona teen jailed again days after mom ordered him to police station

A Lake Miona teenager was jailed for the second time within a week, days after his mother had called him and ordered him to turn himself in at the Wildwood Police Department.
Crime

Lady Lake woman jailed after swerving into oncoming traffic which included school bus

A Lady Lake woman found herself behind bars Monday morning after swerving into oncoming traffic that included a school bus.
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeking help in nabbing bandit who ripped off Lowe’s near The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a bandit who recently targeted a Lowe’s Home Improvement store located just outside The Villages.
Crime

Wildwood woman nabbed on drug charges after caught sleeping in vacant residence

A Wildwood woman was arrested Monday night after she was caught sleeping on an air mattress in a vacant Ocala residence.
News

Seeds of Hope concerts to benefit Wildwood Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen

Seeds of Hope is preparing to welcome Chris Atkins and Friends for two benefit concerts at Live Oaks Community Church.
