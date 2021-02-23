Eugene Henry Achenbach, age 90, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away Saturday evening February 20, 2021.

He was born in Unionville, Michigan to Walter B. and Ella (Kemp) Achenbach on February 7, 1931. He was a graduate of Unionville High School. After obtaining a degree in business from Michigan State University, he served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Germany where he met his future wife, Edith. They resided in Unionville, Michigan where he and his cousin Robert Schmuck were partners in J. H. Kemp and Company General Store. Later he and Edith moved to Mount Dora, Florida where he worked as a car salesman. He was interested in boating, photography, astronomy and hosted members of his family in his home many times. Later in life he enjoyed traveling.

He was preceded in death by Edith his wife of 37 years, his brother John, and his sisters, Helen (Ed) VanDyne and Rosella (Robert) Guss, a nephew, Howard and niece, Elizabeth. He is survived by his nephew Timothy R. Guss, and three nieces, Pamella Merritt, Patricia Thomas and Barbara Terry. Also surviving him is his longtime friend Erma.

A celebration of life will be held later this year, the date and location are yet to be determined.