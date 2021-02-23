Francesco’s Ristorante shut down after visit from health inspector

Francesco’s Ristorante and Stone Fire Pizza was shut down last week after a visit from a health inspector.

The popular restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield was temporarily shut down this past Friday after an inspector discovered a “high priority” violation when roaches were found, according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Two live roaches were found on a crevice behind an ice machine. In a the dry storage area, five more live roaches were found on a crevice and six live roaches were spotted on metal shelves. At the pizza station, one live roach was found on the floor. At the server station, one live roach was found at a soda station. At the cook line, one live roach was found under the counter and another was found at a fryer.

Francesco’s opened in March 2014 as a collaboration of partners Paul D’Alto from Pomodoro Cafe in Gainesville, Florida and Kathy Funk from Pasta Faire in Belleview, along with their new managing partner Francesco Esposito.