John W. Joseph

Staff Report

John W. Joseph

With profound sadness we announce the passing of John W. Joseph on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. He was 65 years young.

He is survived and will be loved always by his wife, Holly Joseph, of The Villages, Florida. Also cherishing his memory are his children Hillary Joseph, Gwen Passwaters, Kasey Hudock and husband Dylan Hudock, and Linda Sue Frick and his grandchildren Jasmine Passwaters, Alyssa Klaus, Trevor Moore and Lincoln Hudock, as well as many special friends.

John was born July 21, 1955 in Salisbury, MD. He spent most of his life in Milford, DE, Chincoteague, VA, and eventually retired to The Villages, FL in 2012. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed at Cape May, New Jersey. John worked for 23 years at Delaware Technical Community College, Owens Campus in Georgetown, DE.

John will be remembered by many parents, players, umpires and spectators as he coached softball for Milford Little League for over 20 years. He leaves behind many special friends on the Pennecamp loop, where he served as president of the PenneLoafers social group for 4 years. No matter how he chose to spend his time, whether it was coaching softball, fishing, boating, golfing, playing pickleball, traveling, beaching, or spending time with family and friends, John will be remembered for his “larger than life” personality.

The family will be honoring John’s wishes for a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in honor of John Joseph at www.stjude.org.

