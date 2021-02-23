Tuesday, February 23, 2021
75.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Mary Elizabeth Sullivan

Staff Report

Mary Elizabeth Sullivan

Mary Elizabeth Sullivan, better known as “Emmy” to those closest to her, died peacefully on Sunday, February 21st, 2021, while holding the hands of her two sons.

Emmy will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, their wives and her grandchildren; Bill and Karen Sullivan, and their children Tate, Shea and Luke of Madbury, NH and Chris and Nicole Sullivan, and their children Elle and Andrew of Boston, MA.

Emmy graduated from Waltham High School in Massachusetts in 1951 and spent many happy years in Londonderry, NH raising her family with her husband of 50 years, Al, and working as a bookkeeper for multiple electronic and technology firms. Emmy and Al retired to the Villages in 1997, where Emmy continued to live life to the fullest. She taught water aerobics, was active in knitting and card playing groups, and learned to play golf, which she played multiple times a week up until very recently. Emmy’s golf highlight was hitting a hole-in-one in 2006. Emmy was also a proud New England Sports fan, consistently cheering on the Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins. Most of all, she loved her visits up north to spend time with her family, both in NH and with her husband’s family in Tennessee. All will miss the energy and enthusiasm Emmy brought to all aspects of her life, even at 87 years old.

Emmy also leaves behind four siblings: Kathleen Deffely, Virginia Conners, Edythe Keaney, and Paul Deffely. She was predeceased by sister’s Claire Deffely and Marion Neville, and her brother Joseph Deffely.

A mass to celebrate Emmy’s life will be held on Friday, February 26th at 8:30am at St. Timothy’s in Lady Lake, FL. A livestream of her mass will be shown at https://sttimothycc.com/formedorg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Emmy’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org.

Related Articles

Obituaries

William E. Palli, Sr.

William Palli was extremely active by playing tennis and basketball with friends and fellow athletes. He liked reading, playing pickleball and loved to dance with his late wife, Patricia.
Read more
Obituaries

Dr. Frederick Lee Colvard

Fred Colvard spent 40-plus years working in educational systems in West Virginia, Ohio, Wisconsin and Florida. He was a staple to education in Lake County – coach, teacher, principal, deputy superintendent – and he helped to build the first school in The Villages years ago.
Read more
Obituaries

Alice Faye Markham

Alice Markham held many positions in healthcare as a CNA, LPN and RN. She retired at age 77 from The Villages Rehab and Nursing Center as Director of Nursing.
Read more
Obituaries

John W. Joseph

John Joseph He leaves behind many special friends on the Pennecamp loop, where he served as president of the PenneLoafers social group for four years.
Read more
Obituaries

Eugene Henry Achenbach

Eugene Achenbach was interested in boating, photography, and astronomy. Later in life, he enjoyed traveling.
Read more
Obituaries

Stephen P. Tremblay

Steve Tremblay proudly served in both the Massachusetts and New Jersey National Guard in his youth and was a true animal lover. He was especially fond of several cocker spaniels he and his wife, Kathy, welcomed into their home over the years.
Read more
Obituaries

Linda G. Blazek

Linda moved to The Villages in 2012 from Shippensburg, PA. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed many social clubs and activities here including tap dancing and dancing at The Square.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,692FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
75.5 ° F
77 °
74 °
41 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
74 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment