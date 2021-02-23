Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Obituaries

William E. Palli, Sr.

Staff Report

William E. Palli, Sr., of Lisbon Falls, Maine passed away on February 14, 2021 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Massachusetts.

William was born on November 8, 1938 in Natick, Massachusetts to his parents Stephen Palli and Emily (Thomo) Palli. He was a former Sales Manager in the Automobile Industry. William and his beloved wife Patricia moved to The Villages 12 years ago from Ashland, Massachusetts. He attended St. Marks Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida. He was extremely dedicated to providing for his family by his dedication to his career as a Sales Manager in the Automobile Industry. He was extremely active by playing Tennis and Basketball with friends and fellow athletes. He liked reading, playing pickle ball and loved to dance with his late wife Patricia.

He is survived by his two sons: William Palli, Jr. of Lisbon Falls, ME and Dean Palli and his wife Marie Beatrice of Wellesley, MA; a daughter-in-law: Kim Palli of Maine; a brother: George Palli and his wife Kathy of Newton Lower Falls, MA; four grandchildren: Hunter, Gianna, Ben and Rita; nieces and nephews: Craig Palli, Christine Palli, Kathy Winstone, Richard D’Alessandro, Diane D’Alessandro, Patti D’Alessandro and Jackie D’Alessandro; cousins: Nick Thomo and Peter Thomo. William was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife, Patricia Palli.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00AM at St. Marks Catholic Church, Summerfield, Florida with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, Florida.

 

