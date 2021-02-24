Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Donna Ramer

Staff Report

Donna Ramer

Donna Ramer passed away in the comfort of her daughter’s home in Dunedin, FL on Sunday February 21, 2021. She was born July 23, 1934 in Fort Wayne Indiana to William and Bertha Manning. Her life’s roots grew in Rome City, IN where she and her siblings flourished on Sylvan Lake. That’s where she met the love of her life, Russell Ramer whom she married in 1953. They raised their family in Huntertown IN and the couple was actively involved in the town’s growth, opening the first coin laundry. They added a 2nd location and dry-cleaning center in New Haven, IN. Her professional career concluded as the original office manager for Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.

Donna was a member of the Order of Eastern Stars where she gained the highest honor of Worthy Matron in 1967. She was a spirited bridge club player, a supportive sports Mom, but above all else was a selfless, loving Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. She enjoyed water sports, ice skating, snow skiing and was an avid flower gardener. The unbreakable bonds with her siblings and families created many holiday and weekend gatherings that are cherished memories today. As a couple, her and Russ were known for their dance moves and used them often as they retired to The Villages FL in 2000. She took up golf and developed wonderful friendships with women from around the country as they formed a group known as NSPPS (Not So Perfect People Society). While the people may not have been perfect, the memorable bonds certainly were.

She is survived by son Michael Ramer (Natalie, deceased) of Fort Wayne; daughters Diane Rayfield (Ken) of Lexington, KY and Teresa Ramer (Kendra) of Dunedin, FL; granddaughter Ariel Ramer and 2 grandchildren Justin and Marisa. She was proceeded in death by Russ her husband of 63 years, her parents William and Bertha Manning and sister Delores Ralstin (Manning).

Her final place of rest will be Florida National cemetery in Bushnell, FL where she joins Russ; may Eternal Light shine upon her. Services will be held at Florida National cemetery on Thursday February 25th @ 1pm. Online condolences may be left at www.mossfeasterdunedin.com and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice organization https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations/

