Dorothy J. Roberts, 91 of Lady Lake, FL went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Dorothy was born on Saturday, July 06,1929 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Peter and Marie Mercurio.

A gethering will be held on Tuesday, March 02, 2021 from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at Hamlin and Hilbish Funeral Home, Eustis.

A Funeral Mass will take place the following day at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake at 8:30AM

Services have been entrusted to Hamlin and Hilbish Funeral Directors, Eustis.