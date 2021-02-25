Thursday, February 25, 2021
78.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

18-year-old found dead after search of Green Swamp in Sumter County

Meta Minton

Charlie Roberts

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the apparent homicide of an 18-year-old found dead Wednesday in the Green Swamp area off State Road 471.

Charlie Roberts was initially reported missing to the Lakeland Police Department after a family member lost contact with him.

The Sumter County deputies conducted an “exhaustive search,” including the use of drones, ATVs, K-9s and a helicopter in an effort to locate Roberts. The sheriff’s office was aided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

His death has been classified a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 569-1680 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

Related Articles

News

Fenney Recreation Center will be shut down for renovations through summer

The Fenney Recreation Center will close next week for renovations. It will remain closed until summer.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters battle early morning mobile home blaze on U.S. 301

Villages firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a mobile home early Wednesday morning.
Read more
News

Wildcat Boosters selling discount cards to help fund boys basketball team’s state tourney trip

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Boosters will be selling discount cards to help offset costs of the boys basketball team competing in the state tournament.
Read more
Crime

Deputies arrest Summerfield woman found walking on shoulder of U.S. Hwy. 441

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Summerfield woman who found walking along the shoulder of U.S. Hwy. 441.
Read more
News

Accident in roundabout shuts down southbound traffic on Morse Boulevard bridge

An accident in a roundabout shut down southbound traffic early Thursday morning on the Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter. Villages-News.com's Ron Clark was at the scene.
Read more
News

Jennifer Parr to testify in trial involving breakaway sales representatives

Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr will take the stand in April in a federal trial involving former Properties of The Villages sales representatives who broke away to form their own competing real estate venture.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams The Villages and charter school

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the virus continued to slam Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and The Villages Charter school.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,698FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
78.9 ° F
80.6 °
78 °
39 %
1.6mph
1 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment