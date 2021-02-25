18-year-old found dead after search of Green Swamp in Sumter County

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the apparent homicide of an 18-year-old found dead Wednesday in the Green Swamp area off State Road 471.

Charlie Roberts was initially reported missing to the Lakeland Police Department after a family member lost contact with him.

The Sumter County deputies conducted an “exhaustive search,” including the use of drones, ATVs, K-9s and a helicopter in an effort to locate Roberts. The sheriff’s office was aided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

His death has been classified a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 569-1680 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).