Doris Mercier Langevin

Staff Report

Doris Mercier Langevin of The Villages of Florida died February 21, 2021 at age 86.

She was born in Manchester NH January 4th 1935 to Armand and Albertine (Paquette) Mercier. She lived in Manchester NH most of her life, then moved to The Villages of Florida in 2006. She loved living in The Villages and the wonderful friends she made there.

Predeceased by her husband of 60 Years James G. Langevin. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents and one sibling Leo J. Mercier. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and an amazing friend to those fortunate enough to have been in her circle.

Amongst her favorite pastimes was cooking, baking, and collecting virtually anything owl related. The family includes three children Diane Cartmell and Husband Radoine of Foley Alabama, James A Langevin and wife Susan of Merrimack NH, Lynda Cote and Husband Thomas of Hampstead, NH. two Sisters Irene A. Kane and Jeanne J. Axelrod, Six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to The American Cancer Society in the name of Doris Langevin.

