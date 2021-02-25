Thursday, February 25, 2021
56 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Robert Howard Whitney

Staff Report

Robert Whitney

On Friday, February 19, 2021, Robert “Bob” Howard Whitney, passed away at age 75 from a brain tumor while in the excellent care of Shand’s hospital staff in Gainesville, holding the hand of his loving wife Susan, as he did in life.

Bob is survived by his wife Susan, his four daughters Andrea Willey and her husband Rich of Londonderry NH; Carmen Orr and her husband Jimmie of Leander, TX;  Shannon Whitney of Philips, WI, and Stacey Taylor and her husband Adam of Pepperell MA; and seven grandchildren.  He is also survived by his brother Clifford Whitney of York, ME and William Whitney of El Dorado Hills, CA.

Bob was born on February 22, 1945 in Maynard, MA to the late Howard and Myrtle Whitney. He held fond memories of his high school days in Maynard where he was a three-time letterman in baseball, football and basketball and played clarinet in the band. He attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst before spending 2-years in the Army stationed in Fort Riley, KS. He then parlayed his leadership skills into a successful management career, including 26 years as the plant manager of Digital Equipment Corporation, and later and graduated from Clark University with a degree in Management.  He lived in MA, NH and Maine before retiring to The Villages Florida in 2006.

Bob was an avid golfer and a passionate fan of New England sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots.  He was excited to watch Tom Brady win his 7th championship ring in the 2021 SuperBowl, even as a member the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a consummate jokester, known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was always surrounded by friends, loved his family, and never met a stranger.  “Bob Whitney, a likeable tease, one you get to know with ease.”

Donations may be made in his memory to the American Brain Tumor Association www.abta.org.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Ronald Everett Marten

Ron Marten started the veterans memorial at Spruce Creek. He also started the newsletter there. Ron also belonged to NARF and the Michigan Club, and he went on the Honor Flight.
Read more
Obituaries

Virginia A. Riegert

After moving to The Villages in 2017, Ginny Riegert became involved with the “Decorating Divas-South” and the “Lunch Bunch” and valued all the new friendships!
Read more
Obituaries

Doris Mercier Langevin

Doris Langevin moved to The Villages in 2006. Her favorite pastimes included cooking, baking, and collecting virtually anything owl-related.
Read more
Obituaries

Lloyd Larry Olson

Larry Olson enjoyed golf, fishing, throwing horseshoes and playing cards with friends, and occasionally country dancing with his wife.
Read more
Obituaries

John M. Blackford

John Blackford enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, watching and attending college sports, and spending time with his Ohio and Florida circles of family and friends. 
Read more
Obituaries

Francis Henry Rutty

Frank Rutty was a horse enthusiast and a Cowboy at heart. His greatest pastime was socializing with his family and many friends, old and new.
Read more
Obituaries

Donna Ramer

Donna Ramer and her late husband, Russ, were known for their dance moves and used them often after they retired to The Villages in 2000. Donna took up golf and developed wonderful friendships with women from around the country as they formed a group known as NSPPS (Not So Perfect People Society).
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,697FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
56 ° F
58 °
53 °
88 %
1.2mph
1 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment