Robert Howard Whitney

On Friday, February 19, 2021, Robert “Bob” Howard Whitney, passed away at age 75 from a brain tumor while in the excellent care of Shand’s hospital staff in Gainesville, holding the hand of his loving wife Susan, as he did in life.

Bob is survived by his wife Susan, his four daughters Andrea Willey and her husband Rich of Londonderry NH; Carmen Orr and her husband Jimmie of Leander, TX; Shannon Whitney of Philips, WI, and Stacey Taylor and her husband Adam of Pepperell MA; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Clifford Whitney of York, ME and William Whitney of El Dorado Hills, CA.

Bob was born on February 22, 1945 in Maynard, MA to the late Howard and Myrtle Whitney. He held fond memories of his high school days in Maynard where he was a three-time letterman in baseball, football and basketball and played clarinet in the band. He attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst before spending 2-years in the Army stationed in Fort Riley, KS. He then parlayed his leadership skills into a successful management career, including 26 years as the plant manager of Digital Equipment Corporation, and later and graduated from Clark University with a degree in Management. He lived in MA, NH and Maine before retiring to The Villages Florida in 2006.

Bob was an avid golfer and a passionate fan of New England sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He was excited to watch Tom Brady win his 7th championship ring in the 2021 SuperBowl, even as a member the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a consummate jokester, known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was always surrounded by friends, loved his family, and never met a stranger. “Bob Whitney, a likeable tease, one you get to know with ease.”

Donations may be made in his memory to the American Brain Tumor Association www.abta.org.