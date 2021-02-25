Thursday, February 25, 2021
Virginia A. Riegert

Staff Report

Virginia Riegert

It is with great sadness that the extended family of Virginia A. Riegert announce her passing on February 9 at the Villages Regional Hospital in Florida.

Ginny or Gin-Gin as she was known by her nieces and step-grandsons was born in Latonia, Kentucky across from Cincinnati on September 24, 1946.

Ginny will be deeply missed by George Riegert, her husband of 36 years, step-son Christopher, step-grandsons Evan and Griffin and step-son Michael Riegert. Ginny was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Virginia F. (Burlew) Moore and Robert F. Moore. She is also survived by her sister Roberta and her husband Jim Titus as well as sister Nancy and her husband Jim Cooper.

Ginny graduated from Holmes High School in 1964 and entered the work force shortly thereafter. Ginny kept many friends from those long ago days but one grade and high school group known as the ‘Girls of Summer’ would travel to such places as Las Vegas and a hot air balloon excursion, with one special New York trip to honor and remember those lost on the tenth anniversary of 9/11. Ginny rose to Assistant Clerk of Court within the Kenton County judicial system and completed time working for the Commonwealth of Kentucky at Boone County court system before retiring in October 2013.

Ginny and her husband moved to the Villages in May 2017, after spending more than three years in a condo unit overlooking the ocean on Jensen Beach. Ginny became involved with the “Decorating Divas-South” and the “Lunch Bunch” and valued all the new friendships! Ginny took great pleasure in being reintroduced to a childhood hobby that she loved as a youngster – drawing and painting, both watercolor and acrylic being her favorites. She completed her best work this past Christmas – a winter scene of a country home with falling snow!

Ginny had a love of any kind of animal but, in particular, dogs. Ginny found a Yorkie Poo to buy in late December as a mate with her nine-year-old Westie Mickie. Ginny would only be with the new puppy, who was named Misty, for several weeks before being tested positive with Covid-19.

A Memorial and Celebration of Ginny’s Life will be held at a later summer date in Northern Kentucky.

Every night before falling asleep, Ginny would read a few pages that she had read before over a number of years from a book called God Calling. God Called Ginny on Feb 9, 2021

“May Ginny’s Soul Rest in Peace.”

