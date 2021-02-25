Wildcat Boosters selling discount cards to help fund boys basketball team’s state tourney trip

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Boosters will be selling discount cards to help offset costs of the boys basketball team competing in the state tournament.

The group will be at Publix in Trailwinds Village on Saturday, Feb. 27. Players, coaches, parents and Boosters will man the booth for the “Get the Ring” effort, where donations also will be welcome. The Wildwood boys team won the Regional Championship this week and will compete in the semifinals of the state championship on March 3. If the team makes the finals, they will play on March 5 as well. The money raised will be used for housing, food, travel and miscellaneous expenses