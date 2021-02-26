15 more local COVID-19 deaths as deadly virus smacks Villages Charter School again

Fifteen more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the potentially deadly virus continued to slam The Villages Charter School on Friday.

Ten of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County, while three lived in Sumter County and the other two resided in Marion County. They are among the 1,574 tri-county area deaths, the 31,162 in Florida and the 509,710 across the country.

Two more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for COVID-19, with one of them being a part of the E-Learning program. That brings the total number of cases among charter school students to 74 since classes started in August 2020. That number represents 44.3 percent of the 167 cases reported in all Sumter County public schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,898,223 cases – an increase of 5,922 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 1,863,453 are residents. A total of 81,031 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,847 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 31,162 deaths and 79,021 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 59 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 11 for a total of 4,118;

Leesburg up 14 for a total of 3,793;

Lady Lake up 10 for a total of 1,457;

Belleview up 7 for a total of 1,178;

Fruitland Park up 6 for a total of 668;

Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,728;

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 932;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 125; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 453.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 59,895 – increase of 225

Deaths: 1,574

Hospitalizations: 3,517

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,965 – increase of 19

Deaths: 238

Hospitalizations: 508

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,774), Wildwood (932), Bushnell (849), Coleman (827) and Oxford (453).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 24,445 – increase of 103

Deaths: 554

Hospitalizations: 1,283

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,399), Leesburg (3,793), Eustis (2,168), Mount Dora (1,852) and Tavares (1,784). The Villages also is reporting 165 cases.

MARION COUNTY