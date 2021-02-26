Friday, February 26, 2021
61 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Cecelia A. “Ceil” Mikulski

Staff Report

Cecelia A. Mikulski

Cecelia “Ceil” Mikulski, 92, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at West Marion County Hospital. Ceil was a longtime resident of The Villages. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas “Tom” Mikulski.

Ceil was an Assistant Minister for 22 years with Christ Lutheran Church, also a member of AIM Dance Ministry Group. She is a Certified Braillist with the Library of Congress. Ceil also performed with the Way Way Way Off Broadway Players and was active with The Lioness Club, VFW, North Central Florida Anchorettes, and The Village Voices.

Ceil is survived by her 3 children, Kathy Mueller (Don), Janet Smith, and James Mikulski, grandchildren Jason, Jeremy, and Scott, great grandchildren Brandon, Taylor, Abby, and Tricia. Also by her sister Joanne and brothers Richard and Michael.

Services will be held at Beyer’s Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake FL. 32159, 352-753-4444, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Visitation: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. Interment will be at Bushnell National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Foundation, www.parkinson.org or Christ Lutheran Church ELCM. 15699 S.E. 80th Ave. Summerfield, Fl. 34491.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Claire J. Lavender

Claire Lavender was a very strong woman and when she lost her husband at an early age, she entered the workforce in Human Resources and payroll for US Baird, from which she retired.
Read more
Obituaries

Ronald Everett Marten

Ron Marten started the veterans memorial at Spruce Creek. He also started the newsletter there. Ron also belonged to NARF and the Michigan Club, and he went on the Honor Flight.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Howard Whitney

Bob Whitney lived in lived in Massachusetts and Maine before retiring to The Villages in 2006.  He was an avid golfer and a passionate fan of New England sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots.
Read more
Obituaries

Virginia A. Riegert

After moving to The Villages in 2017, Ginny Riegert became involved with the “Decorating Divas-South” and the “Lunch Bunch” and valued all the new friendships!
Read more
Obituaries

Doris Mercier Langevin

Doris Langevin moved to The Villages in 2006. Her favorite pastimes included cooking, baking, and collecting virtually anything owl-related.
Read more
Obituaries

Lloyd Larry Olson

Larry Olson enjoyed golf, fishing, throwing horseshoes and playing cards with friends, and occasionally country dancing with his wife.
Read more
Obituaries

John M. Blackford

John Blackford enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, watching and attending college sports, and spending time with his Ohio and Florida circles of family and friends. 
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,698FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61 ° F
62 °
60 °
98 %
0.7mph
0 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment