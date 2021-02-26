Cecelia A. “Ceil” Mikulski

Cecelia “Ceil” Mikulski, 92, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at West Marion County Hospital. Ceil was a longtime resident of The Villages. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas “Tom” Mikulski.

Ceil was an Assistant Minister for 22 years with Christ Lutheran Church, also a member of AIM Dance Ministry Group. She is a Certified Braillist with the Library of Congress. Ceil also performed with the Way Way Way Off Broadway Players and was active with The Lioness Club, VFW, North Central Florida Anchorettes, and The Village Voices.

Ceil is survived by her 3 children, Kathy Mueller (Don), Janet Smith, and James Mikulski, grandchildren Jason, Jeremy, and Scott, great grandchildren Brandon, Taylor, Abby, and Tricia. Also by her sister Joanne and brothers Richard and Michael.

Services will be held at Beyer’s Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake FL. 32159, 352-753-4444, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Visitation: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. Interment will be at Bushnell National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Foundation, www.parkinson.org or Christ Lutheran Church ELCM. 15699 S.E. 80th Ave. Summerfield, Fl. 34491.