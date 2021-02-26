Friday, February 26, 2021
61 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Claire J. Lavender

Staff Report

Claire Lavender

Claire J. (Krajnak) Lavender, formerly from Fairfield, Connecticut, age 90 passed away February 23, 2021 in The Villages, Florida. She was born in New York City to Clara and John Krajnak. Graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, CT .

In addition to raising 6 children and being a loving mother, she volunteered as a Brownie and Girl scout leader, and was an active member of St. Emery Church Ladies Guild and very supportive of activities for St. Emery school in Fairfield. She was also a VFW auxiliary life member.

Claire was a very strong woman and when she lost her husband at an early age, she entered the workforce in Human Resources and payroll for US Baird from which she retired. She enjoyed reading mysteries, word puzzles and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her son Randy, brother John Krajnak and sister-in-law Mary Chacho.

She will be dearly missed by her children Christine Lavender of The Villages, FL, Cathy Lavender and Dennis Masch of Clermont, FL, Carole Topar of Sarasota, FL, Cindy and Paul Rogers of Springfield, MA, Loretta and Paul Zeitz of Fairfield, CT. Sister-in-law Ruth Krajnak of New Preston, CT, Roberta Crichton of The Villages, FL, 6 Grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and her beloved cat Timmy.

She will always remain forever in our hearts. Private services and internment will be held in Connecticut at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care. Donations can be made in Claire’s memory to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Ronald Everett Marten

Ron Marten started the veterans memorial at Spruce Creek. He also started the newsletter there. Ron also belonged to NARF and the Michigan Club, and he went on the Honor Flight.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Howard Whitney

Bob Whitney lived in lived in Massachusetts and Maine before retiring to The Villages in 2006.  He was an avid golfer and a passionate fan of New England sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots.
Read more
Obituaries

Virginia A. Riegert

After moving to The Villages in 2017, Ginny Riegert became involved with the “Decorating Divas-South” and the “Lunch Bunch” and valued all the new friendships!
Read more
Obituaries

Doris Mercier Langevin

Doris Langevin moved to The Villages in 2006. Her favorite pastimes included cooking, baking, and collecting virtually anything owl-related.
Read more
Obituaries

Lloyd Larry Olson

Larry Olson enjoyed golf, fishing, throwing horseshoes and playing cards with friends, and occasionally country dancing with his wife.
Read more
Obituaries

John M. Blackford

John Blackford enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, watching and attending college sports, and spending time with his Ohio and Florida circles of family and friends. 
Read more
Obituaries

Francis Henry Rutty

Frank Rutty was a horse enthusiast and a Cowboy at heart. His greatest pastime was socializing with his family and many friends, old and new.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,698FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61 ° F
62 °
60 °
98 %
0.7mph
0 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment