Claire J. Lavender

Claire J. (Krajnak) Lavender, formerly from Fairfield, Connecticut, age 90 passed away February 23, 2021 in The Villages, Florida. She was born in New York City to Clara and John Krajnak. Graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, CT .

In addition to raising 6 children and being a loving mother, she volunteered as a Brownie and Girl scout leader, and was an active member of St. Emery Church Ladies Guild and very supportive of activities for St. Emery school in Fairfield. She was also a VFW auxiliary life member.

Claire was a very strong woman and when she lost her husband at an early age, she entered the workforce in Human Resources and payroll for US Baird from which she retired. She enjoyed reading mysteries, word puzzles and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her son Randy, brother John Krajnak and sister-in-law Mary Chacho.

She will be dearly missed by her children Christine Lavender of The Villages, FL, Cathy Lavender and Dennis Masch of Clermont, FL, Carole Topar of Sarasota, FL, Cindy and Paul Rogers of Springfield, MA, Loretta and Paul Zeitz of Fairfield, CT. Sister-in-law Ruth Krajnak of New Preston, CT, Roberta Crichton of The Villages, FL, 6 Grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and her beloved cat Timmy.

She will always remain forever in our hearts. Private services and internment will be held in Connecticut at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care. Donations can be made in Claire’s memory to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation.