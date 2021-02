A driver was ticketed after a crash Friday afternoon in a busy intersection in The Villages.

A man at 1:12 p.m. had been westbound on County Road 466A when he made a left turn onto Buena Vista Boulevard and into oncoming traffic, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle collided with another vehicle which had been eastbound on County Road 466A.

There were no injuries. The driver who was at fault was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield at an intersection.