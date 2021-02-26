Friday, February 26, 2021
61 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Keith E. Stoffels

Staff Report

Keith Stoffels

Keith E. Stoffels, 93, Lady Lake, Florida went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2021 at Mission Oaks, Oxford, Florida surrounded by his loving family.

Keith was born on September 9, 1927 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to his parents Harry and Johanna Stoffels. He was a former Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer who had worked at Harris Funeral Home in Pontiac, Illinois for 25 years and locally at Page-Theus Funeral Home in Leesburg as well as Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood, Hamlin and Hilbish Funeral Directors, Eustis and Steverson, Hamlin and Hilbish Funeral Directors, Tavares.

Keith was a proud veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army Air Force as a Sergeant. He and his loving wife Charlotte moved to Lake County in 2006 from Fletcher, North Carolina. Keith was of the Presbyterian faith. He was a member of The American Legion Post #219 of Fruitland Park, Florida. Keith had also belonged to The Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Moose Club, The Elks Club in Pontiac, Illinois. He had also belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Illinois as well as the Shriner’s Temple in Illinois.

Keith is survived by his wife of 70 years: Charlotte Stoffels of Oxford, FL; three daughters: Shelly Wilson and her husband Dwight of Leesburg, FL, Lisa Brill and her husband Gary of Pontiac, IL and Wendy Norville and her husband Robert of Pontiac, IL; seven loving grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a beloved son, Jeffrey Stoffels.

Services will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Shriners Hospitals at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Cecelia A. “Ceil” Mikulski

Ceil Mikulski also performed with the Way Way Way Off Broadway Players and was active with The Lioness Club, VFW, North Central Florida Anchorettes, and The Village Voices.
Read more
Obituaries

Claire J. Lavender

Claire Lavender was a very strong woman and when she lost her husband at an early age, she entered the workforce in Human Resources and payroll for US Baird, from which she retired.
Read more
Obituaries

Ronald Everett Marten

Ron Marten started the veterans memorial at Spruce Creek. He also started the newsletter there. Ron also belonged to NARF and the Michigan Club, and he went on the Honor Flight.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Howard Whitney

Bob Whitney lived in lived in Massachusetts and Maine before retiring to The Villages in 2006.  He was an avid golfer and a passionate fan of New England sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots.
Read more
Obituaries

Virginia A. Riegert

After moving to The Villages in 2017, Ginny Riegert became involved with the “Decorating Divas-South” and the “Lunch Bunch” and valued all the new friendships!
Read more
Obituaries

Doris Mercier Langevin

Doris Langevin moved to The Villages in 2006. Her favorite pastimes included cooking, baking, and collecting virtually anything owl-related.
Read more
Obituaries

Lloyd Larry Olson

Larry Olson enjoyed golf, fishing, throwing horseshoes and playing cards with friends, and occasionally country dancing with his wife.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,698FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61 ° F
62 °
60 °
98 %
0.7mph
0 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment