Friday, February 26, 2021
61 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Thomas R. Woods

Staff Report

Thomas R. Woods

Thomas R. Woods, 87, died peacefully at home on February 18, 2021.

Tom was born in 1933 in Gainesville, GA to Hal and Lillie Woods.  He joined the US Navy after high school and retired after 24 years to Virginia Beach.  He moved to The Villages, Florida in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Sharron, six children and stepchildren Virginia Jones (Michael), Cynthia Troiani (Scott), Kimberly Glynn (Ryan), Cynthia Bobosky, Laura Schueller (Albert), and Andrew Mann, and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.  He was preceded in death by his son David Woods.

No formal memorial service will be held, but a celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.  Donations in his memory can be made to the charity of your choice.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Keith E. Stoffels

Keith Stoffels and his loving wife, Charlotte, moved to Lake County in 2006 from Fletcher, North Carolina. Keith was of the Presbyterian faith. He was a member of The American Legion Post #219 of Fruitland Park, Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Cecelia A. “Ceil” Mikulski

Ceil Mikulski also performed with the Way Way Way Off Broadway Players and was active with The Lioness Club, VFW, North Central Florida Anchorettes, and The Village Voices.
Read more
Obituaries

Claire J. Lavender

Claire Lavender was a very strong woman and when she lost her husband at an early age, she entered the workforce in Human Resources and payroll for US Baird, from which she retired.
Read more
Obituaries

Ronald Everett Marten

Ron Marten started the veterans memorial at Spruce Creek. He also started the newsletter there. Ron also belonged to NARF and the Michigan Club, and he went on the Honor Flight.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Howard Whitney

Bob Whitney lived in lived in Massachusetts and Maine before retiring to The Villages in 2006.  He was an avid golfer and a passionate fan of New England sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots.
Read more
Obituaries

Virginia A. Riegert

After moving to The Villages in 2017, Ginny Riegert became involved with the “Decorating Divas-South” and the “Lunch Bunch” and valued all the new friendships!
Read more
Obituaries

Doris Mercier Langevin

Doris Langevin moved to The Villages in 2006. Her favorite pastimes included cooking, baking, and collecting virtually anything owl-related.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,698FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61 ° F
62 °
60 °
98 %
0.7mph
0 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment