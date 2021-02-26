Thomas R. Woods, 87, died peacefully at home on February 18, 2021.

Tom was born in 1933 in Gainesville, GA to Hal and Lillie Woods. He joined the US Navy after high school and retired after 24 years to Virginia Beach. He moved to The Villages, Florida in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Sharron, six children and stepchildren Virginia Jones (Michael), Cynthia Troiani (Scott), Kimberly Glynn (Ryan), Cynthia Bobosky, Laura Schueller (Albert), and Andrew Mann, and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son David Woods.

No formal memorial service will be held, but a celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the charity of your choice.