Saturday, February 27, 2021
81.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Larry Charles Joswiak

Staff Report

Larry Charles Joswiak

Larry Charles Joswiak, 81, September 12, 1939 – February 19, 2021.

Beloved husband of Sharon (Lamphere) Joswiak, passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest due to COVID-19 in The Villages, Florida. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Larry is survived by five children and their spouses, nineteen grandchildren and their spouses, and one great grandchild. Larry is survived by two brothers and their spouses, three sisters-in-law and their spouses, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents, parents-in-law, a brother-in-law, and a grandson.

Larry was born in Amery, WI. After graduating from high school he proudly served his country in the USMC. He obtained his BA degree from the University of MN and retired from a 30- year career with State Farm Insurance. Wintering in The Villages gave Larry and Sharon the opportunity for golfing, spending time with friends, hosting visitors, and fellowship at St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

A private funeral Mass and inurnment will be held in Minnesota at a later date.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Thomas R. Woods

Tom Woods joined the US Navy after high school and retired after 24 years to Virginia Beach.  He moved to The Villages in 2010.
Read more
Obituaries

Keith E. Stoffels

Keith Stoffels and his loving wife, Charlotte, moved to Lake County in 2006 from Fletcher, North Carolina. Keith was of the Presbyterian faith. He was a member of The American Legion Post #219 of Fruitland Park, Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Cecelia A. “Ceil” Mikulski

Ceil Mikulski also performed with the Way Way Way Off Broadway Players and was active with The Lioness Club, VFW, North Central Florida Anchorettes, and The Village Voices.
Read more
Obituaries

Claire J. Lavender

Claire Lavender was a very strong woman and when she lost her husband at an early age, she entered the workforce in Human Resources and payroll for US Baird, from which she retired.
Read more
Obituaries

Ronald Everett Marten

Ron Marten started the veterans memorial at Spruce Creek. He also started the newsletter there. Ron also belonged to NARF and the Michigan Club, and he went on the Honor Flight.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Howard Whitney

Bob Whitney lived in lived in Massachusetts and Maine before retiring to The Villages in 2006.  He was an avid golfer and a passionate fan of New England sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots.
Read more
Obituaries

Virginia A. Riegert

After moving to The Villages in 2017, Ginny Riegert became involved with the “Decorating Divas-South” and the “Lunch Bunch” and valued all the new friendships!
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,716FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.6 ° F
83 °
79 °
61 %
1.9mph
1 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment