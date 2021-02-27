Larry Charles Joswiak, 81, September 12, 1939 – February 19, 2021.

Beloved husband of Sharon (Lamphere) Joswiak, passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest due to COVID-19 in The Villages, Florida. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Larry is survived by five children and their spouses, nineteen grandchildren and their spouses, and one great grandchild. Larry is survived by two brothers and their spouses, three sisters-in-law and their spouses, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents, parents-in-law, a brother-in-law, and a grandson.

Larry was born in Amery, WI. After graduating from high school he proudly served his country in the USMC. He obtained his BA degree from the University of MN and retired from a 30- year career with State Farm Insurance. Wintering in The Villages gave Larry and Sharon the opportunity for golfing, spending time with friends, hosting visitors, and fellowship at St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

A private funeral Mass and inurnment will be held in Minnesota at a later date.