Multiple lane closures planned along Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages

Motorists traveling in the Marion County portion of The Villages can expect to encounter several lane closures along Buena Vista Boulevard in the coming days.
The closures will take place due to landscaping of medians. The schedule includes:
- March 1: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 165th Mulberry Lane from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- March 2: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 172nd Legacy Lane, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- March 8: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 86th Street, Belle Meade Circle, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- March 9: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of S.E. 82nd Calumet Avenue, from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- March 9: Buena Vista Boulevard at the intersection of Nancy Lopez golf facility entrance, from noon to 3:30 p.m.Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules. For more information, contact the Office of the County Engineer at (352) 671-8686.