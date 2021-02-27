Saturday, February 27, 2021
84.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Tiny Sumter County cemetery named to National Register of Historic Places

Marv Balousek

A tiny Sumter County cemetery in the shadow of the giant Florida National Cemetery has achieved national historic status.

Once suggested for removal, Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery was named Feb. 2 by the National Park Service to the National Register of Historic Places.

On the edge of the Croom Wildlife Management Area, the one-acre cemetery at the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and County Road 673 has the graves of veterans, county commissioners and possibly former slaves.

The historic designation was revealed in a letter to County Chairman Garry Breeden from Ruben Acosta, survey and registration supervisor of the Florida Department of State’s Bureau of Historic Preservation.

“I congratulate you on achieving the formal recognition of the historic significance of this property,” Acosta wrote. “We appreciate your interest in preserving this important element of Florida’s cultural resources.”

The neglected cemetery came to the attention of county commissioners a year ago after moving it had been considered to make way for a gas station or convenience store.

Della Daughtry, a member of the Sumter County Historical Society, told commissioners at that time she was working with Beverly Steele of the Royal area of Wildwood to rehabilitate the cemetery.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold was asked to help create an inventory of the graves. Karen Taylor of Webster offered an $800 donation to help catalog the burial sites.

Using ground-penetrating radar, 16 marked and 28 unmarked graves were found. Four graves were found outside the cemetery’s boundaries. Since they were on public property, the boundaries were extended to include them.

Steele, who supervises a Royal area group called Young Performing Artists, became interested in the cemetery because a black community of former slaves known as the Croom Settlement was nearby.

Among those buried at Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery are at least eight veterans and 19th Century county commissioners James Weeks and Charles Littleberry Branch.

Residents of Pemberton Ferry along the Withalachochee River also were buried there. Pemberton Ferry now is a ghost town that disappeared in the 1930s.

The area was on a well-traveled 19th Century stagecoach route, linking Adamsville with Brooksville in Citrus County.

Related Articles

News

Turn lanes to be added to busiest intersection in The Villages

Turn lanes are being added to the busiest intersection in The Villages in an attempt to cut down on congestion.
Read more
News

Florida-Friendly Landscaping inspires love it or loathe it feelings in The Villages

Love it or loathe it, Florida-Friendly Landscaping celebrates its 28th birthday this month. We look back at some controversial cases of Florida-Friendly Landscaping.
Read more
News

Motorcyclist from Michigan dies after crash near Lake Deaton Plaza

A motorcyclist from Michigan has died after a crash near Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida and tri-county area hit milestones in number of cases

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida topped 1.9 million cumulative cases and the tri-county area surpassed 60,000 positive results.
Read more
News

Alzheimer’s charity invites Villagers to help set new world record for longest golf cart parade

Villagers are being asked to participate in an upcoming effort to set a world record for the longest golf cart parade – all while supporting research into Alzheimer’s Disease.
Read more
Crime

74-year-old Stonecrest sex offender jailed after failing to report canceled trip

A Stonecrest sex offender found himself behind bars Thursday after failing to alert law enforcement that he had canceled an out-of-state trip.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man behind bars after high-speed chase through school zones

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday on a multitude of charges after a high-speed chase through two school zones that also saw his vehicle swerve into oncoming traffic several times.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,725FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
84.6 ° F
86 °
84 °
37 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
69 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment