Dorothy R. Power (McMasters), formerly of Foxboro Massachusetts and The Villages in Florida passed away peacefully on February 26th.

Loving wife of the late Thomas E. Power. Devoted mother of Daniel Power and his wife Debbi of Coral Springs Florida, Gregory Power and his wife Liane of Attleboro Massachusetts. Dotty was the daughter of the late John D. McMasters and Mary E. (Mooney) McMasters. She was predeceased by brothers John, Joseph and Raymond McMasters and her sister Margaret Doyle.

Dotty was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others and ensuring their happiness and contentment. Dotty always thought that the importance of life lies in the dash, that space of time given to us between the date we are born and the date that we die. She believed that our journey to Heaven is measured by the good we do for others and how much better off the world is because we were in it. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. She was the ultimate hostess and will be fondly remembered for her ways of making even a simple gathering an elaborate celebration. She was a strong woman with a sharp business mind who was not afraid of new opportunities or adventures, whether it was opening a restaurant, writing a book, or teaching a class. Dotty made great use of her time on Earth in the joy she brought to others, her generosity, her kindness and her securing the future through the teaching of life she provided to her sons.

In addition to her children, she is survived by four grandchildren currently residing in Mass.; Crystal Power of Dedham, Michael Power of Medway, Chad Power of Wrentham and Jacqueline Coleman-Power of South Weymouth. Memorial services will be held a later date with a private inurnment taking place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America: https://alzfdn.org/