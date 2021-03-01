Driver arrested after running stop sign near Circle K at Trailwinds Plaza

A driver was arrested after running a stop sign near Circle K at Trailwinds Plaza in Wildwood.

Peter Blake Hunt, 37, of Wildwood, early Friday morning was driving a silver Toyota sport utility vehicle when he ran a stop sign at Long Key Drive and Seven Mile Drive at Trailwinds Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was pulled over at the nearby Circle K.

During the traffic stop, Hunt admitted he was in possession of “two roaches,” and he was asked to step out of the vehicle. A glass pipe was found on the floor between the driver’s seat and center console. Hunt told officers the pipe was used for smoking methamphetamine.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment and was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.