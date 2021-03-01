Monday, March 1, 2021
73.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Driver arrested after running stop sign near Circle K at Trailwinds Plaza

Meta Minton

Peter Blake Hunt

A driver was arrested after running a stop sign near Circle K at Trailwinds Plaza in Wildwood.

Peter Blake Hunt, 37, of Wildwood, early Friday morning was driving a silver Toyota sport utility vehicle when he ran a stop sign at Long Key Drive and Seven Mile Drive at Trailwinds Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was pulled over at the nearby Circle K.

During the traffic stop, Hunt admitted he was in possession of “two roaches,” and he was asked to step out of the vehicle. A glass pipe was found on the floor between the driver’s seat and center console. Hunt told officers the pipe was used for smoking methamphetamine.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment and was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Rampant development provides plenty of excess cash in Wildwood

Rampant development, especially in the Villages of Southern Oaks, has meant an excess of cash for the city of Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

County Road 466 development wins approval despite traffic concerns

A plan for development of pastureland on County Road 466 won unanimous approval Monday night from the Lady Lake Commission despite concerns about traffic.
Read more
News

Multiple injuries when pickup collides with Lake EMS ambulance responding to emergency call

Multiple people were injured Sunday night in a possible alcohol-related crash when a pickup truck collided with an ambulance responding to an emergency call with its lights and siren active.
Read more
News

Wildwood magistrate OKs drug rehab site despite fierce opposition from neighbors

Despite fierce opposition from neighbors, Wildwood Special Magistrate Kris Vanderlaan Monday approved a zoning special exception that allows a Christian drug rehabilitation program to build a campus on the city's west side.
Read more
Health

13 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases of virus across Florida slow dramatically

Thirteen more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida reported the fewest number of new cases of the virus in several months.
Read more
Crime

Local car dealership saleswoman arrested after tirade aimed at police officers

A local car dealership saleswoman was arrested after a tirade aimed at police officers.
Read more
Crime

Finance director at local car dealership arrested on DUI charge

The finance director at a local car dealership has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,755FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
73.5 ° F
74 °
73 °
90 %
1.9mph
98 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
71 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment