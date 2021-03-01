Harry Albert Maass, 94, of The Villages, Florida, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Cornerstone’s Villages Hospice House.

Harry was born January 4, 1927, the son of Harry Maass and Angeline Sobczynski of Chicago, Illinois. Harry was a WWII Veteran serving in the Army in the European Theater. He was a proud participant in the Villages Honor Flight community and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Oxford, Florida.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by Patty Maass, his loving wife of 46 years; a son Wayne (Renee) Maass and a daughter Pamela (Jamie) Jarman; five grandchildren, Michael (Song) Maass, Andrew (Ashley) Maass and James (Angela) Maass, Daniel (Tiffany) Smith and Heather Goldberg; and five great-grandchildren.

The visitation will be from 10-11a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church of Oxford, Florida. The patriotic funeral service will begin at 11a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida immediately following the service. Full military honors will be observed.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either The Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, 8015 SE 180th St, Oxford, FL 34484-0649 or Villages Honor Flight, PO Box 490, Lady Lake, FL 32158-0490.