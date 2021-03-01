Multiple injuries when pickup collides with Lake EMS ambulance responding to emergency call

Multiple people were injured Sunday night in a possible alcohol-related crash when a pickup truck collided with an ambulance responding to an emergency call with its lights and siren active.

The crash took place at the intersection of Citrus Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A witness reported that the pickup turned in front of the Lake EMS ambulance and “they had no chance to stop.”

Both the emergency personnel aboard the ambulance and the driver of the pickup were injured, with at least one victim being airlifted from the scene to an area hospital. The crash also caused a delay in care for the patient involved in the medical call the ambulance was responding to and forced the closure of portions of Citrus Boulevard.

Multiple law enforcement and fire rescue agencies responded to the call and were tied up for hours in the aftermath of the crash. Evidence on scene suggested that the driver of the pickup may have been under the influence of alcohol and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, a report states.