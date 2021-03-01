Monday, March 1, 2021
81.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Multiple injuries when pickup collides with Lake EMS ambulance responding to emergency call

Staff Report

Multiple people were injured Sunday night in a possible alcohol-related crash when a pickup truck collided with an ambulance responding to an emergency call with its lights and siren active.

The crew of this Lake EMS ambulance was injured Sunday night when they crashed into a pickup truck that a witness said turned in front of them at the intersection of Citrus Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Evidence at the scene of this crash Sunday night between an ambulance and a pickup truck indicated that alcohol could have been a factor, a report states.

The crash took place at the intersection of Citrus Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A witness reported that the pickup turned in front of the Lake EMS ambulance and “they had no chance to stop.”

Both the emergency personnel aboard the ambulance and the driver of the pickup were injured, with at least one victim being airlifted from the scene to an area hospital. The crash also caused a delay in care for the patient involved in the medical call the ambulance was responding to and forced the closure of portions of Citrus Boulevard.

Multiple law enforcement and fire rescue agencies responded to the call and were tied up for hours in the aftermath of the crash. Evidence on scene suggested that the driver of the pickup may have been under the influence of alcohol and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, a report states.

This crash Sunday night left the crew of a Lake EMS ambulance and pickup truck driver injured and forced the closure of a portion of Citrus Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Leesburg-Fruitland Park line in front of Wal-Mart.

Related Articles

News

Wildwood magistrate OKs drug rehab site despite fierce opposition from neighbors

Despite fierce opposition from neighbors, Wildwood Special Magistrate Kris Vanderlaan Monday approved a zoning special exception that allows a Christian drug rehabilitation program to build a campus on the city's west side.
Read more
Health

13 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases of virus across Florida slow dramatically

Thirteen more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida reported the fewest number of new cases of the virus in several months.
Read more
Crime

Local car dealership saleswoman arrested after tirade aimed at police officers

A local car dealership saleswoman was arrested after a tirade aimed at police officers.
Read more
Crime

Finance director at local car dealership arrested on DUI charge

The finance director at a local car dealership has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after running stop sign near Circle K at Trailwinds Plaza

A driver was arrested after running a stop sign near Circle K at Trailwinds Plaza inn Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police arrest woman with syringes and methamphetamine

A Summerfield woman was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood in which she was found to be in possession of hypodermic syringes, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man spotted talking to himself at closed grocery store jailed

A Summerfield man was jailed Sunday night after he was spotted talking to himself as he walked through the parking lot of the Pedro Grocery Store.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,752FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.3 ° F
82.4 °
80 °
57 %
3.2mph
1 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
68 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment