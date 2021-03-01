Monday, March 1, 2021
85 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

The mystery of Mozart’s death at 35

Gabe Mirkin

Dr. Gabe Mirkin

In 1791, arguably the world’s most gifted composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, died at the very young age of 35. His death was rumored incorrectly to have been caused by poisoning by Antonio Salieri, a court composer in Austria who was jealous of Mozart’s great talent and success. Twenty-two years after Mozart’s death, Salieri, who was then in a mental institution, claimed that he poisoned Mozart, but several years later on his deathbed, he strongly denied having killed Mozart. Today, no serious researchers believe that Mozart was poisoned because his medical history and his symptoms during the week before his death match those of a classic disease that can now be cured.

Symptoms and Diagnosis
At age 35, on Nov. 20, 1791, Mozart developed a high fever, a headache, a rash, and pain and swelling in his arms and legs. He was alert and lucid, but in the second week of his illness, he began vomiting and had diarrhea. His body became swollen with fluid, causing his clothes to squeeze his body. He was too weak to sit up in bed without help, and he complained of severe shortness of breath. Then he died.

Because he had a fever, headache and sore throat, we know he had a infection. Most likely, the red rash was caused by the erythrotoxin produced by a beta strep, group A bacteria, that causes a sore throat and then rheumatic fever. Most adults who die from rheumatic fever have a long history of recurrent attacks because each time they are infected with strep, they develop the same symptoms — fever, sore throat, headache and rash — and they suffer more heart and kidney damage.

Mozart’s Long History of Rheumatic Fever
According to his father, Leopold, Mozart had suffered three attacks of serious upper respiratory infections in childhood. At age six, he developed rheumatic fever, which was most likely a result of his strep infections. Two years later, at age eight, Mozart suffered a sore throat that made him so sick that he stayed in bed for several months. That attack was caused by another strep infection called tonsillitis. He suffered a third bout of rheumatic fever at age ten, in 1766.

At ages 28 and 31, he suffered his fourth and fifth severe prolonged attacks. Each successive infection with beta strep group A bacteria further weakened his heart and kidneys, and the last serious strep infection, at age 35, was more than his body could stand.

A Beta Strep Epidemic in Vienna
In 2008, a group of medical scholars from Amsterdam, Vienna, and London pored through recorded deaths of people in the same age group in Vienna at the time of Mozart’s death, between December 1791 and January 1792, and compared the deaths to those that occurred in the next few winters (Annals of Internal Medicine, 2009, 151:274-278). There had been a marked increase in deaths in people in their 30s in that December and January, the same time that Mozart died. Furthermore, many of the people who died in the same period as Mozart also had severe edema. The researchers concluded that this pointed to a minor epidemic of a rheumatic-fever type of glomerulonephritis, kidney damage from a streptococcal bacterial infection.

Today’s Treatment of Sore Throats
When you have a persistent sore throat, your doctor should do a throat culture. If you have beta strep (“strep throat”), you should receive antibiotics. A child with rheumatic fever may be kept on antibiotics continuously until he or she is 18 years old because every subsequent infection with beta strep can cause further damage to the heart and kidneys.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com

Related Articles

Opinions

Solution to the impact fee stalemate

Writing in an Opinion piece, Villager Jay Kaplan proposed a solution to the impact fee stalemate in Sumter County.
Read more
Opinions

Bill Is Liberal Pork not COVID relief

Congressman Daniel Webster, in an Opinion piece, writes that the Democrats' Coronavirus relief bill is loaded with liberal pork.
Read more
Opinions

No column for Meta!

Columnist Barry Evans has had a very busy week. That made meeting this week’s deadline something of a challenge.
Read more
Opinions

For The People Act could clean up politics

Villager Heather Rabinowitz, in an Opinion piece, writes that the For the People Act is a bold anti-corruption and democracy reform bill that would strengthen our democracy by reducing the influence of big money in our politics.
Read more
Opinions

Rush Limbaugh had terribly unhealthful lifestyle

Radio legend Rush Limbaugh had a terribly unhealthful lifestyle punctuated by heavy smoking and drinking, not exercising, obesity and yoyo dieting. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Opinions

Men and women see the world differently

Columnist Lisa DeMarco recalls the day a female friend helped her understand that men and women see the world differently.
Read more
Opinions

National Popular Vote ensures the people’s choice becomes president

Helen Kelly of the Village of Winifred is co-chair of Floridians for the National Popular Vote. In an Opinion piece, she writes that a National Popular Vote would ensure the people’s choice becomes president.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,752FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
85 ° F
87 °
83 °
51 %
2.6mph
40 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment