Monday, March 1, 2021
The Villages
Crime

Wildwood police arrest woman with syringes and methamphetamine

Meta Minton

Brenda Ster

A Summerfield woman was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood in which she was found to be in possession of hypodermic syringes, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Brenda Jean Ster, 57, had been traveling as a passenger in a silver Kia early Friday morning on State Road 44 near U.S. 301 when the vehicle was pulled over for a license plate light that was not operating properly, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Ster admitted she had “some ice and some needles,” in a green bag by her feet on the floorboard. A search of the bag turned up three hypodermic needles, a clear plastic bag which contained marijuana and two bags of a white crystal substance, which was identified as methamphetamine.

Ster was taken into custody and she asked the police officer to retrieve her jeans and tennis shoes from the car so she could take them with her to the jail. Marijuana was also found in the pocket of her jeans.

She was arrested on charges of drug possession, marijuana possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

