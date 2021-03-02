William Burkey, age 82, passed away February 16, 2021 at his home in The Villages from complications of Multiple Sclerosis.

Bill is survived by his wife Betty of 62 years; children Deborah (Stan) Schott of Belleview, FL; Timothy (Rebecca) Burkey of Fairport, NY; and Todd (Ellen) Burkey of Waverly, PA. He adored his Grandchildren Travis and Corey Schott; Austin, Rachel, and Jenny Burkey; and Taylor, Andie, and Kyle Burkey and Great Grandchildren Cooper and Connor Schott. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Eleanor, brother Robert, and grandson Kyle.

Before retiring to The Villages, Bill was a Commercial Artist and Printing Salesman . He was an avid fisherman on Seneca Lake and played the Banjo in a Dixieland Band while living in New York. He was a Fellow in The International Guild of Miniature Artisans and a Disney enthusiast with a vast collection of Disney memorabilia. Bill was instrumental in forming the first MS Support group in The Villages and worked with community leaders to make The Villages more accessible to those with disabilities.

A memorial service will be held on June 26, 2021 at Tim and Rebecca’s Seneca Lake home. The family would like to thank Kindred and Vitas Home Health Care for the care, love, and support shown to him as well as the family.