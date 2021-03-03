June 23, 1938 – February 27, 2021.

Margo Washburn was the daughter of Charles Epstein and Dorothy Eldredge, born on June 23, 1938 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was one of six children with four sisters, and a brother; Sherry, Carol, Berna Jean, Marquita, and Charles.

On June 20, 1973, she married Andrew Washburn in Las Vegas, Nevada. Andrew and Margo were soul mates and enjoyed an adventurous life together. Her profession was a home executive with many skills including: a licensed cosmetologist, bartender, dancer, jewelry smith, chef, mentor, poker player, devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.

Above all, Margo loved Jesus and had a true passion for witnessing to people about the good news of salvation. She was born again on Easter Sunday, April 10, 1977. From that day on, she lived her life as a faithful example of God’s unconditional love and grace. She led many people to Jesus.

On February 27, 2021, she went home to be with Jesus in heaven…no more pain or sorrow.

Margo will be greatly missed and is survived by her husband Andrew, daughter Tammy, son Darrick, twin daughters Andrea and Amanda, 19 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, extended family, and friends.

