Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Phyllis Darlene Bishop

Staff Report

Phyllis Darlene Bishop, age 80, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Bloomington, IL passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at her daughter’s residence.

Darlene, fondly known by many as Sug, was born August 12, 1940 in Bloomington, IL to Donald and Lila Bowen. She graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School. She lived and raised her family in LeRoy, IL. In 1984 she married Paul Bishop and they later retired to The Villages, FL where they enjoyed over 25 years of traveling the world, playing golf, and enjoying great friends and family. Her family is blessed with the memory of her great cooking, her smile, wit, and laughter. She was their “Julia Child” and instilled the love of food and entertaining.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Paul and brothers Donald and Ronald. Survivors include one brother, Roger (Sharon) Bowen, Champaign, IL, three daughters, Debra Deedrich, Savoy, IL, Kathleen (Kevin) Builta, Windsor, CO, Lisa Brewer, Cocoa Beach, FL. She was the “cool grandma” to Andrew (Erica) Deedrich, Kathryn Deedrich, Erika Wey, Paige (Dustin) Bass, and Dylan Wey (Krista). Also, two great grandsons Hudson and Colton Deedrich. Stepchildren include Kim (Craig) Carmichael, AZ, and Karen Bidner, IL and their children Ben, Michael Bradley and Katy Cipriano, and Alexandra Bidner (Ed), Nathaniel (Christine) Bidner, and Natalie Bidner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carle Hospice of Urbana, to whom the family is very grateful for their care. Arrangements handled by Morgan Memorial Home of Savoy, IL. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in LeRoy, IL at a later date in a private graveside service.

 

 

 

