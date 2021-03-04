John Ellis Pierce

John E. Pierce, age 81, died Saturday, February 27, 2021.

John was born March 2, 1939 in New Boston, Texas to John D. and Iris Fowler Pierce. As a young man he lived in Dallas before being drafted. After basic training, the Army sent him to Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis Indiana, where he worked in the Finance Center. Learning to love the four seasons in Indiana, he made the decision to call it home.

He chose to work in the Building Industry both Commercial and Residential. For many years he was a successful Custom Home Builder and in 1983 opened Windows of Indiana. He retired in 2011 to The Villages, Florida.

John is survived by his wife: Ruth Pierce; his children: Annette (Mikel) Rawlinson, Rob (Laura) Kernodle, Christina (Joe) Miller, and Theresa (Sjon) Nusbaum; grandchildren: Marie (Dale) Parkes, Michael (Sammi) Fox, Rachel (BJ) Murphy, Amanda (Nick) Stallings, Melanie Kernodle, Blake (Ally) Miller, Kyle Miller, Chloe Nusbaum, Christa Nusbaum and Courtney Nusbaum; great grandchildren: Adelaida Parkes, Cordelia Parkes, Estella Parkes, Simon Murphy, Anderson Murphy, Bennett Murphy and Theodore Murphy.

John is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Pierce Roberson, his brother, Morris Glenn Pierce, his daughter, Johnna Melinda Pierce and his grandson, Tyler Paul Nusbaum.

Under the current circumstances, there will be no service.