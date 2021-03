Joseph A. Mason , age 79, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen his children Gregory, Mark, Paula (William) Smith, Sara (Scott) Anderson and Sam Madsen. 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and his baby, Milly.

Services at a later date in Grand Forks, ND which was his birthplace.

Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society.