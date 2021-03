A Villager was ticketed after crashing into the Bob Evans restaurant at Colony Plaza on County Road 466A.

The Villager’s vehicle crashed into the restaurant at 1:10 p.m. Thursday when the female driver “hit the gas,” by mistake, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries.

The Villager was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene.