Charles Joseph Monton, 87, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021 with his wife at his side, at the Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield, FL.

Charles was born in Riverton Township, MI. to Paul and Bessie (Matejovitz) Monton. He grew up on the family farm and worked as a dairy farmer. He married the love of his life Marlene Jorissen, and together they raised five children in Pentwater. They retired to The Villages in Florida the past 25 years where he became active in softball games, becoming a manager for several years where he was well respected and made many friends.

Charles will be greatly missed by his wife Marlene of 59 years, his children Dianna (Vinney) Ferrrara, Lisa (Dan) Roesler, Tom (Toni) Monton, Pam (Terry) Lewis, Ronda Clark, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, many close friends and neighbors.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.